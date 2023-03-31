Genshin Impact’s 3.6 patch might answer long-lost questions about its world

Genshin Impact’s 3.6 update is going to be released on April 12 and it contains a surprising amount of new content. This time around, Travelers will get a new event inspired by the Sumeru region, an additional area to explore, a weekly boss fight, and two new playable characters: Baizhu and Kaveh. On top of all that, it’s looking like a new quest will give players a deep dive into the lore of the land as Paimon and the Traveler meet an ancient race and learn about the origin of dragons.

The trailer for “A Parade of Providence” teased a bit of the story. In it, we see the traveler and Paimon explore a mystical forest as Paimon talks about the history of dragons and mentions a mysterious “Dragon King.” We also hear of an ancient race that suffered through the apocalypse, so we might learn more about the origins of the world.

The new area appears to be tied to the history of the land itself. The environment looks like a mix of badlands and oases. There, you’ll meet a new friend named “Pari,” which lets you fly around. According to a press release, the legends say the new area was “one of the main battlefields during the Khaenri’ah cataclysm five hundred years ago.”

As usual, we will also get a grab bag of other content. The 3.6 patch will bring the “Akademiya Extravaganza” to the game, an in-game event that will allow the players to experience new stories and mini-games that teach people more about the Sumeru Akademiya and its areas of research. On top of that, Nahida and Baihzu will be getting story quests and Layla will be getting a hangout quest. If that’s not enough then you can go beat up the new weekly boss, a grass-like serpent monster called “Dragon of Verdure,”

Genshin Impact 3.6 banners

There will be two sets of banners that will run with boosted drop rates for certain 5-star characters. The phase 1 banner will feature boosted drop rates for Dendro archon Nahida and the 5-star Hydro character, Nilou.

The patch will introduce two new characters to the roster of playable characters, both of whom will appear on the second set of banners. Phase two of the banner will feature boosted drop rates for the new five-star Dendro catalyst Baizhu and the Cryo bow-wielder, Ganyu. Kaveh, a new 4-star playable character will run alongside the two as part of the second phase as well.