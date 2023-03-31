 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Demon Slayer is coming back in April

It’ll be available to stream on Crunchyroll

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be returning for its third season on April 9. The new storyline will develop the Swordsmith Village arc and follow Tanjiro Kamado and friends as they take on new demons alongside the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji. The next season will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, which will be simulcasting the new episodes every week in North America.

In the last season, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu fought a fearsome demon alongside the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, in the Entertainment District arc. Now, Tanjiro and the gang will journey to the Swordsmith Village and reunite with Tokito and Kanroji before confronting a new demon. The teaser trailer for this arc showed us brief glimpses of the two Hashiras in action, and concluded with a shot of Tanjiro wielding a flaming blade.

Demon Slayer is the breakout hit based on the manga of the same name by Koyoharu Gotouge. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who joins the Demon Slayer Corps in the hopes that he can heal his little sister from a demonic curse. The series is animated by Ufotable and is known for its stunning action sequences.

Since its debut in 2018, both the television series and related films have gone on to be worldwide successes, with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train breaking foreign box office records.

