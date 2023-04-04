Across the Spider-Verse trailer sees Miles Morales at odds with an army of Spider-Persons

Sony Pictures Animation unveiled another trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the follow-up to 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, on Tuesday, and from the looks of it, there’s a civil war brewing between the many, many Spider-Persons (and horses) of the multiverse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set for release on June 2.

This new trailer fleshes out what we already know of the film’s premise thus far: Miles Morales, the Spider-Man of Earth-1610 who assumed the mantle of the wall-crawling arachnid-themed superhero in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is plucked from his universe by his best friend (and love interest) Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen, and recruited to save the multiverse from an existential threat along with an army of other alternate-universe Spider-folks.

Despite The Spot, the universe-hopping ne’er-do-well voiced by Jason Schwartzman, being the film’s ostensible main antagonist, the conflict at the heart of the film seems to be between Miles’ and Miguel O’Hara’s, aka Spider-Man 2099, respective approaches to dealing with the threat that The Spot poses. More specifically: whether being a hero means making the “harsh yet necessary” choices others don’t have the will or power to.

However this conflict between Miles and Miguel (voiced by Oscar Isaac) shakes out, one thing is certain: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is only the second act in a much larger story. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third installment in the Spider-Verse film series announced back in 2021 alongside Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (then titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One), is slated for release on March 29, 2024.