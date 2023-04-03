Dungeons & Dragons had a true neutral opening box office weekend

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is already off to a surprisingly great start with audiences and critics, so it’s no surprise that it’s coming off the blocks pretty well at the box office too. The D&D movie opened at $38.5 million in the United States and around $33 million internationally.

Those numbers place it pretty solidly in the middle of blockbuster releases this year, eclipsing obvious disappointments like Shazam!: Fury of the Gods ($30 million) without quite matching the heights of movies like John Wick 4, which opened at $73.8 million, or Creed 3’s $58 million. Dungeons & Dragons’ opening places it near Scream VI, which opened at $44 million — though the horror movie likely had much smaller budget than this fantasy adventure, which reportedly cost around $150 million to make.

Paramount, the studio behind the D&D movie, will hope that Honor Among Thieves’ good word of mouth and reception keep it relevant in theaters and sticking around, similar to Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’s impressive staying power earlier this year. There’s a good chance that could happen, but the one thing standing in Dungeons & Dragons’ way is Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which comes out April 5.

Even with the threat of Nintendo’s red-hatted mascot on the horizon, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is still pretty well positioned to continue doing well, which is good news since the directors already have a few solid ideas for a sequel.