Chris Hemsworth’s flaming fist fight is already the best part of Extraction 2

In 2020, Netflix released the Chris Hemsworth action vehicle Extraction. Directed by former stuntman Sam Hargrave, it’s one of the best Netflix original action movies to date, and one of the best action movies to follow the John Wick mold (something other studios could stand to learn from).

Finally, three years later, we have a trailer for the sequel. And it looks rad.

We only see glimpses of a few scenes in the Extraction 2 trailer, but it makes the most of them. The standout is a brawl in what looks like a snowy prison yard, previewing what looks like is going to be a stellar action scene. Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake is protecting a young woman (Tinatin Dalakishvili), throwing a flashbang up in the air and punching his way through a crowd.

Things really pick up when Tyler grabs a riot shield and absolutely wrecks some guys wearing armor, blocking an incoming Molotov cocktail with the shield and culminating in him punching some guys while his arm is literally on fire.

We also see a brief clip of Hemsworth shooting down a helicopter with a minigun in the snow. So yeah, this movie’s going to rule.

Hargrave returns to direct Extraction 2, as does writer Joe Russo (his brother Anthony Russo, who co-wrote the first movie and the graphic novel the movies are based on, is producing). Hemsworth will also be joined in this one by action legend (and John Wick henchman) Daniel Bernhardt, which is always good news.

Extraction 2 will be released on Netflix June 16.