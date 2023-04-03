Resident Evil 4 fans just want Ashley to be a little mouse

The co-star of Resident Evil 4, Ashley Graham, has changed quite a bit for Capcom’s new remake of the action-survival horror classic. She’s more present, less prone to danger, and less of a babysitting nuisance in the RE4 remake. But one proposed change to Ashley could make her even better: turn her into a mouse.

Fan art of Ashley as a mouse — aka Moushley — has been flooding Twitter, Tumblr, and Instagram over the past week as artists interpret Leon S. Kennedy’s charge as a cute, cheese-hungry little rodent. It’s all in good fun, and prompted by a particular piece of fan art of Ashley in mouse form from Twitter use Agrimmora. They posted the following thought exercise on March 24 — the same day Resident Evil 4 launched — and inspired hundreds of pieces of fan art.

What if you booted up resident evil 4 remake and Ashley was just a tiny mouse, what would you do. pic.twitter.com/WNF0UNvKdQ — Mora (@Agrimmora) March 24, 2023

Since then, other artists have recreated Ashley-as-a-mouse in every way imaginable, from Animal Crossing-style mouse villagers to a cheese-wedge-shaped Jerry from Tom & Jerry to The Rescuers-influenced Moushley. There’s so much great stuff, but here’s a sampling.

Mouse Ashley is so precious. I like this new trend, it's so fun to draw her #RE4 #ResidentEvil4 #Moushley pic.twitter.com/PvuZ0RGzBm — Плофф (@PowerPloff) April 1, 2023

Been having tons of fun in RE4. Also Mouse Ashley.



Original concept by @Agrimmora pic.twitter.com/PvtjqjQ463 — ZalarStudios (@ZarlandRex) April 1, 2023

All that Moushley fan art got the attention of Capcom, who appears to approve.

— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 31, 2023

All that’s left now is for some brave modder to get Ashley in mouse form — and cheese sold by the Merchant — into Resident Evil 4 itself.