Resident Evil 4 fans just want Ashley to be a little mouse

Moushley mod when?

By Michael McWhertor
new
Ashley Graham’s face in Resident Evil 4 Image: Capcom

Fan art of Ashley as a mouse — aka Moushley — has been flooding Twitter, Tumblr, and Instagram over the past week as artists interpret Leon S. Kennedy’s charge as a cute, cheese-hungry little rodent. It’s all in good fun, and prompted by a particular piece of fan art of Ashley in mouse form from Twitter use Agrimmora. They posted the following thought exercise on March 24 — the same day Resident Evil 4 launched — and inspired hundreds of pieces of fan art.

Since then, other artists have recreated Ashley-as-a-mouse in every way imaginable, from Animal Crossing-style mouse villagers to a cheese-wedge-shaped Jerry from Tom & Jerry to The Rescuers-influenced Moushley. There’s so much great stuff, but here’s a sampling.

All that Moushley fan art got the attention of Capcom, who appears to approve.

All that’s left now is for some brave modder to get Ashley in mouse form — and cheese sold by the Merchant — into Resident Evil 4 itself.

