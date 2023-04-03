Moana is getting a live-action Disney remake just 7 years after its release

The turnaround for Disney live-action remakes of animated features is getting smaller and smaller.

Disney announced the newest movie to get this treatment is none other than 2016’s Moana. Yes, Moana, which came out the same year as Zootopia, which, yes, was seven years ago. The studio announced the news during a shareholder meeting. A video with Dwayne Johnson, who voiced Polynesian demigod Maui in the movie, officially shared the news with the public.

Johnson will serve as one of the executive producers for the movie, with his production company Seven Bucks Productions. Additionally, Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original movie, will also executive produce.

“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength,” Johnson says in the video. “I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

Inspired by Polynesian mythology, Moana told the story of a fearless girl who embarks on a quest to save her village from a mad volcano god. The movie featured music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, and was nominated for Best Animated Feature (losing to fellow Disney movie Zootopia). A Moana Disney Plus show was announced back in 2020 for a 2023 debut, but news on that series has been scarce.

With the news, the Disney live-action remake roster continues to expand. Just last week, the studio announced a hybrid live-action adaptation of The Aristocats, directed by Questlove. Next month, the remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as Ariel will splash into theaters, with a remake of Peter Pan hitting Disney Plus later in April. There are also projects for Lilo and Stitch, Hercules, Bambi, Snow White, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and more in the works. Moana, however, marks the quickest turnaround from animation to live-action project.

The live-action Moana is still in early stages. It is unclear if Johnson and Cravalho will reprise their roles.