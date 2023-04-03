 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PlayStation Store spotlights accessibility options in PS5 games

Tags highlighting visual, audio, and other options rolling out this week

By Owen S. Good
The PlayStation Store will begin featuring “Accessibility Tags” on its PlayStation 5 titles this week, Sony said on Monday. The tags will highlight options for players that accommodate visual and audio accessibility, online communication, and other options.

Players can inspect a title’s accessibility options by pressing the triangle button on the game’s product page. Sony said there are more than 50 different tags describing accessibility features, broken down into six categories:

  • Visual (text options, color alternatives, and directional audio indicators)
  • Audio (screen reading, visual cue alternatives, and volume controls)
  • Subtitles (subtitle size and caption overlay opacity or transparency)
  • Control (playing without button holds or repeated button presses; controller remapping)
  • Gameplay (difficulty setting, simplified quick timer events, or puzzle solution settings)
  • Online communication (text or voice chat transcription)

Sony said several of its first-party games for PS5 will support these accessibility tags when the feature rolls out later this week. Those include Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, God of War Ragnarök, Gran Turismo 7, and both Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The PlayStation Store’s accessibility settings mirror a similar outreach in the Microsoft Store’s listings for Xbox Series X, where games that have accessibility options are highlighted for players interested in buying or downloading them.

