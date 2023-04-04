Overwatch 2’s new hero has the potential to upend the game

Lifeweaver, the new support hero coming to Overwatch 2 for the game’s fourth season, is more than just another healer. Lifeweaver’s kit of abilities will bring impactful gameplay changes to Blizzard’s hero shooter, providing teammates with new movement and protection capabilities, and serving as a major frustration to his opponents — and, in some cases, maybe even his allies.

Overwatch 2’s ninth support hero, Lifeweaver will heal his teammates by throwing them a charged Healing Blossom. He’ll also be able to dash quickly, giving himself a burst of health regeneration and an escape in tight situations. Lifeweaver can also summon temporary platforms that will give teammates tactical advantages and can foil enemies’ ultimate abilities.

But it’s Lifeweaver’s Life Grip ability that will require all players to stay on their toes. That ability also has the potential to become a major trolling opportunity, and, if teammates don’t properly communicate with each other, could spoil some big plays.

Here’s a breakdown of what Lifeweaver will bring to Overwatch 2.

Lifeweaver’s abilities

Primary Fire

Healing Blossom - Hold to charge Lifeweaver’s biolight flower bud and release it to fire a targeted healing burst at a teammate.

Alternate Fire

Thorn Volley - After swapping to his alternate weapon (à la Torbjörn or Mercy), Lifeweaver can shoot a rapid-fire spread of damaging projectiles​ from his hand.

Secondary Fire

Petal Platform​ - Lifeweaver tosses out a flower-shaped platform. The platform is pressure-sensitive and lifts up if an ally or enemy steps on it. A well-timed jump off of the Petal Platform at its apex will give a player an extra boost for their jump.

Abilities

Rejuvenating Dash: Lifeweaver performs a short dash, lightly healing himself. The ability can be combined with Petal Platform’s jump boost to cover long distances, and Lifeweaver can perform Rejuvenating Dash while charging his Healing Blossom.

Life Grip: Lifeweaver envelopes an ally with a biolight shield and pulls them toward him. In practice, this can mean pulling a teammate away from danger (falling off a ledge, out of Mei’s ultimate) or giving an ally better positioning (pulling Reaper, while he’s ulting, into a more advantageous location).

Ultimate

Tree of Life: Summon a large biolight tree that heals allies with a series of radiating pulses and protects them from dangers overhead.

Passive

Parting Gift: On death, Lifeweaver drops a gift that heals the first person — ally or enemy — to pick it up.

Lifeweaver’s origin story and background

Lifeweaver, whose real name is Niran PruksaManee, was originally conceived as a “sci-fi druid” archetype, according to Overwatch 2 lead character concept artist Daryl Tan. His design gelled after Blizzard settled on a plantlike silhouette for Lifeweaver, with the idea that the hero would heal with a combination of nature and technology. Blizzard calls it “biolight.”

“We wanted Lifeweaver to present himself as a beautiful character who also endeavors to find beauty in the rest of the world,” Tan said. “Thus we landed with a combination of gold, white, and an elegant pink. His long silvery hair and chiseled features also helped sell that idea.”

Takki Thammawan, senior technical artist at Blizzard, is credited with solidifying Lifeweaver’s Thai background. According to a developer update from the Overwatch team, Thammawan presented the team with Thai-inspired skin designs that pushed Blizzard to make Lifeweaver a Thai character, dressing him in traditional chong kben and theming various design elements around the lotus flower.

Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie, lead narrative designer for Overwatch 2, says that Lifeweaver was raised with a love of botanical gardens and longed to be surrounded by nature. Later in life, he attended Vishkar Architech Academy, where he met (and was roommates with) another Overwatch character: Satya Vaswani, better known as Symmetra. Rejecting the rigid structure and Hard-light technology used by Vishkar Architechs, Lifeweaver left the school to help heal our dying world and its inhabitants, using a newly developed science called biolight.

Jurgens-Fyhrie described Lifeweaver’s personality as warm and welcoming, hoping that players gravitate toward his positive outlook.

Overwatch fans who hope to ship Lifeweaver with other members of the hero roster have full canonical reign to do so: Blizzard notes that Lifeweaver is openly pansexual, which players will “see reflected in his voice lines, conversations, and other content,” Jurgens-Fyhrie says.

Players will get their hands on Lifeweaver starting April 11, when Overwatch 2 season 4 goes live. Lifeweaver will be available immediately through the game’s season 4 premium battle pass, but players can also unlock him by reaching level 45 in the free track of the battle pass.