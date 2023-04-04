Here’s every Barbie and Ken in the Barbie movie

If you were wondering who exactly the star-studded cast of the upcoming Barbie movie was playing, the answer is simple. For the most part, they’re all playing Barbie and Ken! Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling lead the cast as a particular Barbie and Ken, but a lot of the other actors are playing different variations of the iconic dolls. After all, Barbie comes in many different variations — and she can do everything!

The posters really play this up. With each actress playing Barbie, there is a description about what she does. For instance, Emma Mackey’s Barbie has a Nobel Prize in Physics, while Dua Lipa’s Barbie is a mermaid. Issa Rae’s Barbie is president and Alexandra Shipp’s Barbie is a celebrated author! Barbie really can be everything and anything!

The Kens, meanwhile, are there to look good and have fun. He’s Ken! The perfect malewife to the fearless girlboss Barbie. (Check out Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse for the perfect illustration of this dynamic). In addition to the Ryan Gosling Ken, there is also a Simu Liu Ken, a Scott Evans Ken, a Kingsley Ben-Adir Ken, and a Ncuti Gatwa Ken.

There are, however, a few non-Barbie and Ken-related roles. Emerald Fennel plays Midge, Barbie’s best friend who was released in 1963 — with a controversial pregnant version released in 2002. Michael Cera plays Allen, Midge’s husband. There are a few human characters too, played by America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, Jamie Demetriou, and Connor Swindells, with Helen Mirren voicing the narrator.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig, the mastermind behind 2019’s Little Women and 2017’s Lady Bird. It’s set to hit theaters on July 21.