Everyone is Barbie in the Barbie movie trailer

By Susana Polo
Ever since the words “Little Women director Greta Gerwig” and “a Barbie movie” were put together in a sentence, we’ve known that Barbie wouldn’t just be any old film adaptation based on a plastic toy. Nowhere is that more clear than in the newest trailer for Barbie, featuring roughly a dozen actresses playing some version of Barbie.

And a few playing Ken, I guess.

The trailer still gives only the barest hint at the movie’s plot, but it appears to at least partially take place in a pink plastic town — or country? — of Barbie Land where all Barbies and Kens live harmonious pink plastic lives (the occasional beach-off notwithstanding).

The main stars of Barbie are Margot Robbie, as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as Ken, but the cast also includes Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters) as Barbie, Hari Nef (You) as Barbie, Emma Mackey (Sex Education) as Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women) as Barbie, Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary) as Barbie, Issa Rae (Insecure) as Barbie, Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse) as Barbie, Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls) as Barbie, Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) as Barbie, and Dua Lipa as Barbie; as well as Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Ken, Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie) as Ken, Kingsley Ben-Adir (Secret Invasion) as Ken, and Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) as Ken; and Emerald Fennell (The Crown) as Midge and Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) as Allan.

Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, and Helen Mirren will play humans.

Barbie hits theaters on July 21.

