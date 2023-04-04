Disney Plus’ new Muppets Mayhem show will go behind the Muppet music

For 45 years the greatest rock band in history (Muppet version) has gone unrecorded. Now, one new Disney Plus show is brave enough to give them the chance at true rock ’n’ roll stardom.

The Muppets Mayhem will span 10 whole episodes and track The Electric Mayhem Band — who, as you’ll surely remember, is made up of Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet — in their exploration of the modern music industry.

Their journey is helped by Nora Singh (played by Lily Singh), a young music executive driven to help the old-school band come to terms with the current-day music scene and record their album.

Will they get the (human) stardom they so deserve after toiling away in the (Muppet) circuit for all these decades? We’ll find out when the show premieres on Disney Plus on May 10.

In addition to Singh, Muppets Mayhem also stars Tahj Mowry as Moog, Saara Chaudry as Hannah, Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth, Dave Goelz as Zoot, Eric Jacobson as Animal, Peter Linz as Lips, David Rudman as Janice, Matt Vogel as Floyd Pepper and recurring guest star Anders Holm as JJ. There will also be original music by executive music producer and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry.