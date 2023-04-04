Barbie movie meme posters chaotically expand the fan cast

Barbie is as Barbie does. She contains multitudes — she is a doctor, a scientist, a chef (of various specialties, including “pancake”), a singer and a rapper, a Canadian Mountie, and a fairy. With the forthcoming Barbie movie, everyone is a Barbie (or a Ken, or an Allan, or sometimes a Midge). And now Barbie can be all of us, thanks to the Barbie Selfie Generator.

Using the site, you can turn yourself into a Barbie poster — sure, who wouldn’t. But more importantly you can turn anyone you want into a Barbie poster, which is, of course, the better option and already yielding some truly fruitful memes.

Siobhan Roy and Kendall Roy have been cast in Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE (2023) pic.twitter.com/YwvKHLaZWd — shiv roy’s sugar baby | s4 spoilers (@shivussy) April 4, 2023

Omg, I love the new Barbie poster so much pic.twitter.com/k1vtpPRVdu — Ida (@akaidaho) April 4, 2023

These fake posters are especially funny because of the attention to detail with the taglines — like the line “a single mom who works two jobs” from Reba’s hit “I’m a Survivor,” which has long dominated TikTok as an audio clip.

Anyone can be a Barbie (or a Ken)!!

wow EVERYONE is in this new Barbie movie pic.twitter.com/gM6L1SaHHf — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 4, 2023

Whoa new Barbie movie cast is stacked pic.twitter.com/SkESAyyrdm — Cressa Maeve Beer (@beeragon) April 4, 2023

Wow, Greta Gerwig really has EVERY phone number in Hollywood doesn't she #Barbie pic.twitter.com/L7NIwIrkr8 — Ben Travis (@BenSTravis) April 4, 2023

As we might all remember, the cinematic event of the summer is no longer the clash of superheroes and the destruction of the multiverse. It’s Greta Gerwig’s Barbie vs. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The battle for the very soul of the universe (box office) depends on which side you pick — and the team behind Barbie isn’t leaving anything up to chance; these memes are basically enlisting an entire Barbie army (which Barbie first served in back in 1989).

In fact, not even J. Robert Oppenheimer can resist the call.

Barbie (and Oppenheimer, if want to plan your double feature) is coming to theaters July 21.