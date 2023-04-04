 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barbie movie meme posters chaotically expand the fan cast

I’m a Barbie girl, in a Barbie meme

By Zosha Millman
Barbie (Margot Robbie) staring and smiling through a round mirror frame Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie is as Barbie does. She contains multitudes — she is a doctor, a scientist, a chef (of various specialties, including “pancake”), a singer and a rapper, a Canadian Mountie, and a fairy. With the forthcoming Barbie movie, everyone is a Barbie (or a Ken, or an Allan, or sometimes a Midge). And now Barbie can be all of us, thanks to the Barbie Selfie Generator.

Using the site, you can turn yourself into a Barbie poster — sure, who wouldn’t. But more importantly you can turn anyone you want into a Barbie poster, which is, of course, the better option and already yielding some truly fruitful memes.

These fake posters are especially funny because of the attention to detail with the taglines — like the line “a single mom who works two jobs” from Reba’s hit “I’m a Survivor,” which has long dominated TikTok as an audio clip.

Anyone can be a Barbie (or a Ken)!!

As we might all remember, the cinematic event of the summer is no longer the clash of superheroes and the destruction of the multiverse. It’s Greta Gerwig’s Barbie vs. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The battle for the very soul of the universe (box office) depends on which side you pick — and the team behind Barbie isn’t leaving anything up to chance; these memes are basically enlisting an entire Barbie army (which Barbie first served in back in 1989).

In fact, not even J. Robert Oppenheimer can resist the call.

Barbie (and Oppenheimer, if want to plan your double feature) is coming to theaters July 21.

