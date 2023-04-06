Overwatch 2 season 4 trailer shows off battle pass, skins, and new Starwatch mode

Overwatch 2 season 4 starts on April 11, bringing new support hero Lifeweaver to the game and kicking off a new space opera-themed battle pass. In a new trailer for the season, Blizzard lays out what players can expect in terms of new skins, new gameplay modes, and new in-game challenges — plus one big change to support hero Brigitte, who’s getting a shield upgrade this season.

New hero Lifeweaver will be included as part of the Overwatch 2 battle pass in season 4. Players who pay for the premium season 4 battle pass will unlock him immediately; others will have to wait until they reach level 45 in the battle pass. That pass will also include new cosmetics for characters like Hanzo, Lifeweaver, and Sigma, who will receive this season’s Mythic-tier skin.

Naturally, Blizzard will also sell plenty of Overwatch 2 skins, including Omnic looks for Junkrat and Roadhog, and a Pinocchio-inspired look for Zenyatta. Elsewhere in the trailer, we see a skin for Tracer that gives her a vaporwave style and a skin for Echo that appears Hajime Sorayama-inspired.

Overwatch 2 season 4 will also introduce a new game mode called Starwatch, which appears to be a 4v4 mode set on Horizon Lunar Colony, a map that was removed from the general map rotation due to the Assault mode going away for Blizzard’s sequel. It looks like that mode will also have its own space opera-inspired skins that appear Warhammer 40,000 and Star Wars-adjacent.

Brigitte is also getting a big change: Her shield will get much, much wider when she uses her ultimate ability to rally her teammates.

Finally, season 4 will extend into Pride Month, and it looks like flags will fly in Overwatch 2 starting June 1.