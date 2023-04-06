The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will actually come out this fall

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has been a long time coming and now we finally have a release date. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse announced the film will be released on Oct. 27 worldwide both in theaters and on the streaming service Peacock the same day.

Production on the film has taken its fair share of twists and turns. The origins of the project date back to 2015, when Warner Bros. first picked up rights to the project. In its inception, the film was reportedly set to be directed by Gil Kenan. However, Blumhouse, the studio behind the creepy horror comedy M3GAN, took over production in 2017. The following year Harry Potter director Chris Columbus was set to helm the movie but was later replaced by the current director, Emma Tammi.

The movie was written by Tammi, Seth Cuddeback, and the creator of the games, Scott Cawthon. It will feature a story and cast of characters inspired by the games, where a security guard must survive the murderous animatronic animals of a restaurant called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. It’s like spending the night at Chuck E. Cheese, except it’s an absolute nightmare.

The cast features notable names like Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard (Scream), and Elizabeth Lail (You). The film’s recognizable creepy animatronic characters will be created by the legendary Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Cawthon released the first Five Nights at Freddy’s game in 2014. Cawthon retired in 2021 amidst criticism of his political donations, but the game lives on through a robust community of fan-made games and content on platforms like TikTok. The most recent game, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach was released in 2021.