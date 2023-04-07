 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Directors for 3 very different Star Wars movies announced

James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will each explore a very different time period

By Austen Goslin and Oli Welsh
Kathleen Kennedy on stage at Star Wars Celebration 2023 with directors James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chino Image: Lucasfilm

Three new Star Wars movies exploring three very different time periods are in the works, from directors James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced at the 2023 Star Wars Celebration. After a myriad of false starts, Star Wars theatrical movies have (another) new dawn.

The three movies will expand the Star Wars timeline into the future and the distant past, as well as exploring the war between the New Republic and the rise of the First Order from the sequel films.

Mangold, currently working with Lucasfilm on this year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will direct a film about the emergence of the Force and the first Jedi, in a setting no less than 25,000 years before the events of the original movie trilogy.

Filoni, the creator of many Star Wars animated series and co-creator of The Mandalorian, will direct a “theatrical event” tying together stories from the shows that he and Jon Favreau created in a time of conflict between the New Republic and the rising force of the First Order.

Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) will direct a story set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. Daisy Ridley’s Rey will return as a Jedi master founding a new Jedi Academy as part of a new Jedi Order. This must be the film from writer Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Serenity), though this project was originally supposed to be written by Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers).

Kennedy showed an image with the newly expanded timeline on screen, leading from Dawn of the Jedi, through the Old Republic, High Republic, Fall of the Jedi, Reign of the Empire, Age of Rebellion, New Republic, Rise of the First Order, to the New Jedi Order.

The trio of films are the latest in a long line of Star Wars movies announced since the release of The Rise of Skywalker, none of which have actually been released. No mention was made of Taika Waititi’s supposedly in-development Star Wars film.

