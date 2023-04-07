 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s install size is like Order 66 to your SSD

I don’t think this is what Yoda was referring to when he said “Size matters not.”

By Alice Newcome-Beill
the droid BD-1, with Cal Kestis behind it, in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Er... I’m gonna need you to free up some space, BD.
Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is scheduled to launch April 28 on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, and publisher Electronic Arts has just revealed the substantial hardware requirements that PC players will need to keep the game running smoothly.

Minimum System Requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i7-7700
  • CPU features: 4 cores / 8 threads
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
  • GPU features: DirectX 12, 8 GB VRAM
  • Storage: 155 GB

Recommended System Requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel Core i5-11600K
  • CPU features: 4 cores / 8 threads
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070
  • GPU features: DirectX 12, 8 GB VRAM
  • Storage: 155 GB SSD

While the CPU and GPU are nothing to scoff at, the amount of storage needed for this game is pretty intense. At this point, ballooning install sizes for AAA titles are hardly surprising, but when every game coming down the pipeline practically needs its own SSD, finding the necessary space becomes a little more challenging.

For comparison, the necessary 155 GB of storage is roughly triple what you needed for the previous game, 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (55 GB). It’s more than what you’d need for games like Hitman 2 (149 GB with DLC), Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (133 GB), or Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (131 GB with HD texture pack). Thankfully, these days SSDs are regularly available at reduced prices, with some models like the XPG Atom 50 providing 512 GB of space for as little as $39.99.

There’s no word yet on how much space Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will take up on consoles, but you might want to do a quick audit of anything you haven't played in the past week or so, just in case. If you’re still having trouble finding even a small vacancy, you might want to check out our collection of the best SSDs for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, just in case.

Loading comments...

