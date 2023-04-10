Rumored Persona 3 remake and Jet Set Radio reboot footage leaks

Footage of what appears to be a glossy remake of Atlus’ Persona 3 and the next entry in Sega’s Jet Set Radio series leaked over the weekend, further fueling rumors that Persona is the latest franchise to get a modern-day overhaul.

The leak spread through Twitter, showing off what appears to be in-development footage of Persona 3, Sonic Frontiers, and a new Jet Set Radio that purportedly dates back to 2021 and is said to have been shown at an internal Sega meeting.

The Persona 3 footage is receiving a great deal of scrutiny, with fans (understandably) calling it either fake or fan-made, possibly out of mental self-preservation. But the footage is possible evidence to support earlier rumors that, in addition to working on Persona 6, a remake of Persona 3 is in development. While some details are considered suspicious to Persona fans, one analysis of the footage shows the lengths someone attempting to fake the footage of Persona 3 would have to go to — tl;dr: it’s a lot.

UPDATE: Special thanks to anonymous user DM for this!! So it seems this was part of footage from SEGAs Japan’s Internal meeting held in 2021… The Japanese characters on top rights reads “Footage in development” pic.twitter.com/5sW13O1kyQ — aikaangelica (@AVtoGAMEnoYAMI) April 9, 2023

Gematsu reported Sunday that it has heard “a Persona 3 remake has been in development at Atlus for several years.”

Further supporting the validity of the footage is never-before-seen video of Sega’s reported reboot of Jet Set Radio in action. That footage, showing Jet Set Radio protagonist Beat dancing on the streets of Shibuya (or possibly Tokyoto) surrounded by graffitied cop cars, matches previously shown artwork for a project that was revealed through a survey supposedly published by Sega. That survey also showed a variety of rendering styles for characters Beat, Gum, and Combo, ranging from a simpler cel-shaded style that hews close to the Dreamcast and Xbox games to a more detailed, painterly style.

user @AndresL_1997 has shared a screenshot of the survey in which this image was originally leaked, it appears they are trying different art styles for the games cel shading. That doesn’t appear to be finalized. Character designs seem to have very little changes across though https://t.co/mKBOkKyk5t pic.twitter.com/dmv5WdO2lf — Ant Lotad (@TheInsect_) April 9, 2023

Polygon has reached out to Sega and Atlus for comment and will update when the company responds.

Atlus released a new version of Persona 3 Portable in January on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The original Persona 3 was released on PlayStation 2 in 2006, and two re-releases — Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable for PS Vita — followed in the next two years.

Sega’s Jet Set Radio has been largely dormant since the release of Jet Set Radio Future in 2002, though the publisher has released versions of the Dreamcast original for modern platforms and given the series’ cast guest appearances in a variety of games.