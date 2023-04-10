Peter Pan & Wendy trailer gives Wendy Darling a sword

Disney is at it again, with another live-action remake of one of its beloved animated classics. Peter Pan & Wendy is set to hit Disney Plus at the end of April, and a new trailer flies the Darling children away to Neverland.

To be fair, unlike most of Disney’s live-action remakes, Peter Pan & Wendy is based on Peter Pan, J.M. Barrie’s play that has been adapted many, many times since its debut in 1904. Does this mean that this adaptation might turn out better than the other live-action remakes? Word’s still out, but at the very least, it has a legacy that spans far beyond animation.

In this version of the story, Wendy seems to be particularly concerned with big life changes. This movie is supposed to be a reimagining, but it doesn’t seem all that different from the original versions of the story. At least, not as bold as turning Peter into an adult with children, or diving into his origin story, or making Peter Pan actually Alice in Wonderland’s sibling (all versions that have happened). If anything, Peter Pan & Wendy seems to be giving Wendy more of an internal conflict. (Which might get spoiled at the end of this trailer, but hey, there are only so many ways this story could go).

Actually, Wendy (played here by Ever Anderson, aka young Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow) seems to be doing more here than in other adaptations, and even takes up a sword to defend her brothers at one point. We love to see it.

Peter Pan & Wendy will premiere on Disney Plus on April 28.