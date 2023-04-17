 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
People walk on a sidewalk while covertly holding spy technology.

Deep Cover

Stories exploring the best of espionage in fiction

Failing internet and Game of Thrones fandom turned Cuban kids into fake spies

By Yussef Cole and Emile Bokaer
From Russia with Love’s spy watch is movie history and a DIY obsession

By Daniel Dockery
The US hunt for truth serum during WWII shaped our superheroes

By Rosie Knight
In the year 2000, everyone wanted a female James Bond

By Jay Castello
Deep Cover main illustration: Kyle Ellingson

Polygon is diving into the world of espionage throughout fiction and pop culture history with Deep Cover, a two-week special issue covering all sorts of spy stories and gadgets. Don’t dust off your Austin Powers DVDs for this one, though — this time around, we’re looking at the grounded worlds of true-to-life spycraft.

We’re talking to creatives about how they designed intelligence operations that feel real — or, at least, satisfying. And we’re diving into the tech that fictional spies have used to get an edge, and how it’s crossed over into real life — as well as how some of the most absurd gimmicks employed in fictional spy stories have sometimes actually been inspired by real-life operations.

Start here
How Cuba’s Street Network used spy tech to access pop culture