The Marvels trailer brings Kamala, Carol, and Monica together

Marvel Studios released the first trailer for its fall MCU movie, The Marvels, on Tuesday, teasing the unintended team-up of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to deal with a new intergalactic threat.

Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, and Photon’s body-switching problem is also Nick Fury’s problem, because a teenager just showed up in the space suit of his SABER astronaut, the trailer reveals. But the Marvels also have another thorn in their side: a Kree revolutionary who looks like she’s picking up the hammer from the maniacal Ronan. What’s more, Kamala has to deal with the mental trauma of seeing a Flerken consuming two men whole.

The trailer also includes hints at why Kamala, already confirmed as a mutant in the MCU, and Carol switched places at the end of Disney Plus’ Ms. Marvel. It appears that whenever one of the Marvels uses her abilities, someone switches places. Better to have them all in the same space.

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and written by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. Along with its three big stars, the movie will also feature Park Seo-joon (Parasite), Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw), Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Mohan Kapur returning to his Ms. Marvel role.

The Marvels is set to be released in theaters on Nov. 10. Next for Marvel Studios are two other stories with big cosmic implications: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which hits theaters on May 5, and Secret Invasion, which premieres on Disney Plus on June 21.