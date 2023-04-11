 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sony ending support for Dreams in September

Media Molecule moving on to ‘exciting new project’

By Oli Welsh
/ new
Cartoon characters swirl around a jazz singer and double bass player Image: Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Media Molecule, the Sony-owned developer of Dreams, has announced it will end live service support for the PlayStation 4 game creation system in September as it concentrates on a different project.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue live support for Dreams after 1st September, 2023 to shift our focus to an exciting new project,” the studio said in a blog post.

The title won’t be removed from sale, and players will still be able to create, share, and play within Dreams, but there won’t be any more updates, or developer-led events such as the Impy Awards that rewarded the community’s best creations. Long-promised multiplayer support will not be happening, and the game won’t be updated for PlayStation 5 or PlayStation VR 2.

Dreams will also be migrating to a new server in late May, after which players will face a storage limit of 5GB for new creations “in an effort to preserve the security and stability of the Dreams server for all players.” Existing creations uploaded before the move won’t count toward this limit. A number of other features will be removed from the game, including Twitch integration.

Media Molecule promised that it would continue to highlight the community’s best Dreams creations on its social channels, and to surface creations through in-game curation, even after live service ends.

In a FAQ, the studio implied that Dreams had not been successful enough to be worked on further into the future, even though the developers would have liked to. “Whilst we’ve always had the desire to build on the foundation of Dreams and expand the experience, when reviewing our plans we were not able to define a sustainable path,” it said. It also confirmed that its new project is not Dreams 2 or related to the Dreams IP.

“We know this won’t be an easy message for everyone to hear, and it’s certainly not been an easy decision — Dreams has been a special project for Media Molecule, and helping this burgeoning community of game developers, tinkerers, creatives, collaborators and dreamers grow and express themselves remains one of the best things we’ve ever done,” the studio said. “Thank you for being part of it with us – we look forward to you joining us on our next adventure.”

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Lord of the Rings arrives for D&D’s 5th edition next month, make a save vs. irony

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Genshin Impact’s Tighnari will be voiced by Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Nintendo’s bringing its big fan event to the US for the first time

By Ari Notis
/ new

Al Jaffee, artist behind 50 years of Mad magazine Fold-Ins, dies at 102

By Owen S. Good
/ new

The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s opening rap is a big retro gag for ’80s kids

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Talk to Me trailer shows off this year’s scariest horror movie so far

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon