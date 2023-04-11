Genshin Impact’s Tighnari will be voiced by Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor

Hoyoverse has recast the role of Tighnari in Genshin Impact. The fox-eared forest ranger will be played by Zachary Gordon, an American actor known for playing Greg Heffley in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies, in the English version of the game. Gordon will replace the prior voice actor, Elliot Gindi, following allegations that Gindi engaged in sexual misconduct with fans.

Hoyoverse announced the recasting via Twitter late Monday night, which confirmed datamines from Sunday showing Gordon as the new actor. Gordon will play the character moving forward in future patches and has replaced Gindi as the voice of Tighnari in the legacy content of the game. In response to the casting, Gordon said that he was “honored and proud to be a part of the Genshin family.”

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is a popular children’s media franchise created by Jeff Kinney. The series started as a webcomic but eventually spawned a popular book series, film adaptations, and a 3D animated show. Gordon has played Greg Heffley, the main character in Diary of a Wimpy Kid, in several film adaptations, so he and his voice are familiar to those who grew up loving the series. Fans have largely embraced the news with open arms and have created fan art that blends the characteristic stickman art style of Diary of a Wimpy Kid with Tighnari’s character design.

Hoyoverse did not confirm when Gordon’s lines will be added to the game in the announcement. However, given the timing of the announcement and the datamines, it is very likely the developers will add his voice as part of the 3.6 patch scheduled to launch tomorrow.