 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

You can relax, yes there will be a fifth Trine game

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy reunites the Wizard, Thief, and Knight for more nostalgic platforming

By Oli Welsh
/ new

One of those modest and comforting game series that simply refuses to die, fantasy co-op platformer Trine will return this year in Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, developer Frozenbyte and publisher THQ Nordic announced Wednesday.

The fifth game in the series will be released in the summer for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Once again, the game features Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight jumping, fighting, and puzzling their way through side-scrolling levels in time-honored fashion. It supports local and online co-op as well as solo play, and the difficulty of the puzzles will adjust to the number of players. There will be 20 levels, which I know because the press release told me so — even the fact that the publicity for this game tells you how many levels it will have is pleasingly nostalgic.

The first Trine was released in 2009, and since then Finnish developer Frozenbyte has released new games in the series fairly regularly every few years, interspersing them with other original efforts.

You can check out the first trailer for Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy above, or enjoy some of its richly colored fantasy dioramas in the gallery of screens below. Good old Trine.

  • Image: Frozenbyte/THQ Nordic
  • Image: Frozenbyte/THQ Nordic
  • Image: Frozenbyte/THQ Nordic
  • Image: Frozenbyte/THQ Nordic
  • Image: Frozenbyte/THQ Nordic
  • Image: Frozenbyte/THQ Nordic

Loading comments...

The Latest

John Wick prequel series The Continental gets a very ’70s teaser trailer

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Last of Us Part 1 patches add HBO shirts on PS5, hotfix on PC

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Watch the final Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer this Thursday

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Nvidia announces the RTX 4070, a somewhat reasonably priced desktop GPU

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Assassin’s Creed is coming to webcomics giant Webtoon

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Sony announces new State of Play that’s all about Final Fantasy 16

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon