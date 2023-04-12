You can relax, yes there will be a fifth Trine game

One of those modest and comforting game series that simply refuses to die, fantasy co-op platformer Trine will return this year in Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, developer Frozenbyte and publisher THQ Nordic announced Wednesday.

The fifth game in the series will be released in the summer for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Once again, the game features Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight jumping, fighting, and puzzling their way through side-scrolling levels in time-honored fashion. It supports local and online co-op as well as solo play, and the difficulty of the puzzles will adjust to the number of players. There will be 20 levels, which I know because the press release told me so — even the fact that the publicity for this game tells you how many levels it will have is pleasingly nostalgic.

The first Trine was released in 2009, and since then Finnish developer Frozenbyte has released new games in the series fairly regularly every few years, interspersing them with other original efforts.

You can check out the first trailer for Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy above, or enjoy some of its richly colored fantasy dioramas in the gallery of screens below. Good old Trine.