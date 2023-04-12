Nvidia announces the RTX 4070, a somewhat reasonably priced desktop GPU

Nvidia announced the GeForce RTX 4070 desktop GPU, a move that anyone who’s been putting off a new midrange DIY PC build has likely been eagerly awaiting. It puts the company’s impressive Ada Lovelace graphics architecture within grasp for people who don’t want to spend $1,000 or more on a huge graphics card.

It’ll launch Thursday, April 13, starting at $599 for Nvidia’s Founders Edition single-fan model. As is always the case, other manufacturers like Asus, Zotac, Gigabyte, MSI, and others are putting out factory overclocked variants, too. The Verge already has a full review up for the RTX 4070.

The RTX 4070 Founders Edition card requires a 650 W power supply, and it connects via two PCIe 8-pin cables (an adapter comes in the box). Alternatively, it can connect via a PCIe Gen 5 cable that supports 300 W or higher. The RTX 4070 won’t require a humongous case, as it’s a two-slot card that’s quite a bit smaller than the RTX 4080. It’s 9.6 inches long and 4.4 inches wide, which is just about the same size as my RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition card.

Despite being a lower-end GPU compared to Nvidia’s RTX 4080 or RTX 4090, it retains the DLSS 3 marquee selling point. It’s the next iteration of Nvidia’s upscaling technique that drops the render resolution to make games run better, then uses the GPU’s AI cores to intelligently upscale what you see. Ultimately, DLSS makes it possible to run more graphically intensive settings, like ray tracing, without your PC buckling at the knee. And with DLSS 3, the GPU uses frame generation to insert frames that otherwise wouldn’t be there, delivering even faster performance than DLSS 2 without drops in performance.

Nvidia is targeting 1440p (also known as QHD) resolution for the RTX 4070, and it claims that you’ll be able to run all of your games at maximum graphical settings. Given the influx of gorgeous 1440p OLED gaming monitors we saw at CES 2023 from LG, Asus, Acer, and more, this could be the perfect card to pick up. 4K might get all of the buzz when it comes to TVs, but games and the Windows interface look stellar in 1440p.

To sweeten the value of this card, as well as its RTX 4070 Ti, 4080, and 4090 cards, Nvidia is including the Overwatch 2 ultimate battle pass with purchases made through May 8. You’ll also get 1,000 Overwatch 2 coins, a $40 value.