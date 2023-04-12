Watch the final Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer this Thursday

The third (and final) trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom drops Thursday, Nintendo has revealed, teasing one more look at Link and Zelda’s new adventure in a post-Breath of the Wild Hyrule. Fans can see the latest look at Tears of the Kingdom on April 13 at 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST, a peek that will be roughly three minutes long, Nintendo said.

Nintendo is choosing to livestream the trailer, rather than drop it all at once. That may be a signal that the trailer has a surprise or two that Nintendo wants Switch owners to experience in real time.

The most recent look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arrived in March, when Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma dropped a 10-minute look at Link’s new abilities. In that extended gameplay preview, Nintendo showed brand-new powers Recall, Fuse, Ultrahand, and Ascend. Recall lets Link rewind object movement, which is handy for traveling to Hyrule’s sky islands; weapon fusing lets Link make new weapons out of objects, like fusing a stick and a rock to make a hammer; Ultrahand, which glues objects together, can be used to make contraptions like DIY cars and aircraft; and Ascend is a tool allowing Link to move through ceilings.

To catch up on all things Tears of the Kingdom, also check out Nintendo’s original teaser (released when the game was still known as “The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”) and the high-flying chaos and car-riding gameplay shown in February.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom drops onto Nintendo Switch on May 12.