The Continental looks more like Kill Bill than John Wick

Until morale improves, the John Wick franchise will continue to hand out beatings — this time in the ’70s. The first full trailer for the prequel miniseries The Continental: From the World of John Wick is appropriately groovy, but it feels less like the work of John Wick director Chad Stahelski, and more like something dreamed up by Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, working in Kill Bill/Jackie Brown mode.

Billed as a three-part “event,” The Continental will, according to the official Peacock synopsis, “explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the hellscape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

The series stars Colin Woodell as a young Winston Scott, stepping into the decades-younger shoes of Ian McShane from the films, before the unflappable hotelier became the assassin king of New York that audiences first met in John Wick. Ayomide Adegun is the younger version of Charon, the hotel’s concierge. Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, and Ben Robson are all featured players as well.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick airs part 1 on Sept. 22, part 2 on Sept. 29, and part 3 on Oct. 6.