Redfall will be locked to 30 fps on Xbox at launch

Arkane and Bethesda say that a performance mode will arrive post-launch

By Michael McWhertor

Redfall artwork featuring a caped vampire in the foreground and the game’s four heroes facing it Image: Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

When Arkane Studios launches its vampire-hunting shooter Redfall in May, it will ship on Xbox with a frame rate capped at 30 fps, according to a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account. The ability to play Redfall at 60 fps in performance mode will be added to the game at a later date, Arkane announced Wednesday.

Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only,” a tweet from the Redfall account reads. That means 30 fps at 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and 30 fps at 1440p resolution on Xbox Series X, Arkane explained. Redfall will also launch on Windows PC on May 12, which would seemingly not be performance constrained, as players on PC can push toward a 60 fps frame rate (or beyond) with more powerful hardware.

Reaction to the Redfall announcement has been resoundingly negative, with numerous comments on Twitter calling for a delay or a 1080p/60 fps option on Xbox platforms. A delay for Redfall seems unlikely at this stage, given that the game was already pushed out of 2022 last May in order to deliver “the best, most polished version” of the game, publisher Bethesda Softworks said at the time.

Arkane’s announcement echoes the console performance woes of another recent release, last year’s Gotham Knights — another co-op, open-world, loot-focused game that suffered from delays and performance issues.

Redfall is coming to Windows PC and Xbox Series X on May 12, and will launch day one on Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service. (It will also be the first Xbox first-party game to launch with the higher $69.99 price tag.) For a hands-on look at the game, read Polygon’s Redfall preview.

