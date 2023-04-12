Game of Thrones prequel The Hedge Knight is officially coming to HBO

Game of Thrones is getting yet another spinoff series, this time based on some of the most beloved stories in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire universe: Dunk and Egg. The series will be called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight and has already been ordered by HBO, but there’s no word yet on when it might arrive.

The Hedge Knight will follow the tales of the legendary knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, aka Aegon V Targaryen, as they travel throughout Westeros on quests and adventures that take place more than 100 years before the events of the main Game of Thrones series. The stories come directly from Martin, mostly through his book A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which contains a few short stories about the duo.

This is the second prequel that HBO has greenlit for Game of Thrones, after last year’s House of the Dragon. While House of the Dragon is returning for a second season, there’s no word yet on when it will be back, though production on season 2 officially commenced earlier this month. While these are the only two series with the official greenlight from HBO, the network is also developing other series set in the Game of Thrones universe including a Jon Snow sequel series, an animated series, and a series about Aegon’s Conquest.

The Hedge Knight will be written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker (House of the Dragon), and will also be executive produced by House of the Dragon co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal.