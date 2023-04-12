 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gremlins prequel series gets a first trailer all about the adorable Gizmo

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai takes place in 1920s Shanghai

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Gremlins have never been cuter than in the new animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

A prequel to 1984’s Gremlins and 1990’s Gremlins 2: The New Batch, the show dives into the origin story of Gizmo, the cutest (and most innocent) of all the gremlins. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai takes place in 1920s Shanghai and centers on a young Sam Wing (the owner of the mysterious antiques store in the movies), who sets out to return Gizmo to his family. He teams up with a teenage street thief named Ellie and treks across China, encountering creatures from Chinese folklore.

The first trailer for this upcoming show kicks off the journey and the dangers that Sam and Ellie will encounter — but more importantly, it shows off Gizmo and his big ol’ eyes and floofy ears! Just look at him!

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai stars Izaac Wang (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Sam Wing, with Ming-Na Wen (Mulan) and B.D. Wong (Jurassic Park, and also Mulan) as Sam’s parents and James Hong (Everything Everywhere All At Once, and also Mulan) as his grandfather.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai hits Max — the new rebrand of HBO Max — on May 23.

Loading comments...

The Latest

HBO’s The Sympathizer brings infinite Robert Downeys Jr. to the Vietnam War

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Minecraft’s ‘suspicious stew’ flavor is coming to a potato chip near you

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Here’s where you can pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

How to play the Kory Drums in Genshin Impact

By Johnny Yu
/ new

How to unlock the Amrita Pool in Genshin Impact

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain is also closing, with a final date in May

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon