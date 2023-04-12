 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rebooted Harry Potter show will run 10 years, with J.K. Rowling on as executive producer

The Harry Potter IP keeps on trudging

By Maddy Myers
J.K Rowling and cast of ‘Chamber of Secrets’
Actor Daniel Radcliffe, author J.K. Rowling, actress Emma Watson and actor Rupert Grint attend the world premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ at the Odeon Leicester Square on November 3, 2002 in London, England.
Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Despite the relative recency and widespread success of eight live-action Harry Potter movies, based on the seven books in J.K. Rowling’s best-selling series — and also despite Rowling’s controversial and highly publicized comments against trans people — Warner Bros. has no intention of putting the franchise to rest. On Wednesday, the TV series announcement was confirmed by Warner Bros., after having been rumored and reported last week.

This new version of Harry Potter will contain an all-new cast, so step aside, Daniel Radcliffe (not that anyone needed to tell him twice). The announcement came as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s rebranding announcement from HBO Max to just Max, as the Harry Potter show will be a Max Original series from Warner Bros. Television. According to the press release, J.K. Rowling will serve as executive producer for the show, and shepherd a “decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for.”

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” said Rowling via the press release. Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts are also on board as executive producers, with original movie series producer David Heyman in talks to join as yet another one.

The press release describes Rowling’s fantasy series and its extended universe (Fantastic Beasts, et al.) as one of Warner’s “best-loved brands,” continuing, “For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.” This press release makes no mention of the fact that “everyone” is not, in fact, invited in by Rowling.

