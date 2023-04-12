Minecraft’s ‘suspicious stew’ flavor is coming to a potato chip near you

The cryptic flavor of Minecraft’s suspicious stew, the game’s mysterious pixelated bowl of vegetarian slop, is coming to Pringles potato chips. Aptly named “Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew,” the chips will be a limited-edition flavor, with cans hitting store shelves sometime this month.

It’s unclear exactly what Pringles’ approximation of suspicious stew will taste like, but Kellogg (the people who make Pringles) describe the chips as having “a burst of rich, hearty and savory flavor” and being a “novel tasting experience.” The suspicious stew of Minecraft is composed of mushrooms and flowers, which would convey something earthy. But pure mushroom flavor may not play to the Pringles-loving masses, compared to something more traditionally chip-flavored.

The Pringles people are wise to point out that the Minecraft-inspired potato chips won’t confer any temporary power-ups (or blindness) to snackers, the way in-game suspicious stew can. However, they do proclaim the chips will “certainly give your tastebuds the status effect of ‘flavor overload’!” Buyer beware.

Pringles has pulled this kind of trick before, launching a Moa Burger-flavored chip inspired by the Halo games back in 2021. That snack was flavored with “garlic, sweet ginger, and savory beef” (and a little pepper); Polygon chip critic Ryan Gilliam called them “delightfully overpowering” in his taste test of two tubes of the limited-edition flavor.

Minecraft fans have no shortage of treats to try lately, with Kellogg also delivering fans Minecraft Creeper Crunch and ice cream maker Nick’s selling a quartet of Minecraft-themed “flavors you can sink your pickaxe into” in recent years.

Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew will be available in the U.S. nationwide, while supplies last, starting in April.