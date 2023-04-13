 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ganondorf is back in Tears of the Kingdom, and fans agree he’s hotter than ever

Rehydrated Ganondorf can’t quench your thirst

By Michael McWhertor
Ganondorf roars, hair swirling behind him, a light blazing from his forehead, in a screenshot from the third trailer from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo

The third and final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is stuffed with new details about Link’s next adventure, including a very good look at the newly reborn Ganondorf. And, as suspected, the rehydrated Ganondorf, seen in Gerudo-jerky form in previous trailers, is moisturized, thriving, and decidedly hot in the sequel to Breath of the Wild.

His evil hotness is confirmed in brand-new artwork for Ganondorf released by Nintendo on Thursday, in which his increasingly Akuma-lookin’ ass is shown in great detail. Great man bun, cool pose, and perfectly accessorized, Ganondorf is going to challenge Link for handsomest man in Hyrule (and probably the Triforce, or something).

Artwork of Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in which the enemy is posing with his hand on a sword sheath. He is shirtless, and wears flowing pants and lots of gold jewelry, his long hair tied half up in a bun. Image: Nintendo

Ganondorf, in his humanoid Gerudo form, has made only a few appearances in mainline Legend of Zelda games, beginning with his debut in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in 1997. It’s been nearly 17 years since his last mainline appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, but he appeared in hack-and-slash spinoff Hyrule Warriors as a playable character back in 2014. He’s also been smashable, err, playable in the Super Smash Bros. series, including 2018’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Naturally, Ganondorf’s long-awaited return not only has fans excited, but slightly thirsty. OK, maybe extremely thirsty.

Link will attempt to beat off Ganondorf and his army on May 12, when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes to Nintendo Switch.

