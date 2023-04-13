 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Last Voyage of the Demeter shows why you should always check your luggage for vampires

Oh no, Dracula’s on this boat

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Dracula: He’s so hot right now. (Just like in 1897!)

Hot on the heels of this week’s Renfield, a comedic take on the Dark Lord’s relationship with his less-famous familiar, the trailer for the upcoming film The Last Voyage of the Demeter is here to remind you of one very basic thing about Vlad the Impaler, which is that he’s real goddamn scary.

Based “The Captain’s Log,” an early passage from Bram Stoker’s epistolary novel, the film will follow the crew of the merchant ship Demeter as it slowly discovers that its cargo of goods includes the vampire himself.

Familiar faces pepper the Demeter’s crew, like Corey Hawkins (In the Heights) playing a doctor on board, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones Ser Davos Seaworth) as the Demeter’s captain, and David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) as the ship’s first mate.

It turns out the Demeter’s perilous journey also mirrors that of the film, which was mired in development hell for 20 years after writer Bragi Schut sold the initial screenplay.

The Demeter will finally complete its long trip from Transylvania to London on Aug. 11, when The Last Voyage of the Demeter finally arrives in theaters.

