FX’s new FBI thriller is about AI controlling the justice system

Something big is happening at the FBI in the trailer for FX’s new original series Class of ’09. The series, which stars Brian Tyree Henry (Bullet Train, Atlanta) and Kate Mara (House of Cards), seems to be a mysterious crime show following a few different FBI agents all from the same class. Other than that, the series isn’t revealing too many of its mysteries just yet.

The trailer shows us a few of the members of this seemingly important FBI graduating class, who were all chosen for their backgrounds in fields other than law enforcement. But what’s not clear from the trailer is what exactly happens next. We seem to see a few different changes in time period, and we certainly see the character thrust into some kind of larger conspiracy that seems to threaten them, or the country.

The trailer’s YouTube description does offer up a few more clues, including some hints about how the show will be structured:

FX’s Class of ’09 follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.

As for the details of how all that happens, or how the story comes together moment-to-moment, we’ll just have to wait until the series comes out next month.

Class of ’09 is created by Tom Rob Smith (London Spy) and will premiere on Hulu starting on May 10 with two episodes.