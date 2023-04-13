 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Oregon Trail horror movie actually looks pretty good, or at least pretty fun

Plus the movie is actually called Organ Trail, which rules

By Austen Goslin
As anyone who played vaguely educational video games in the ’90s will tell you, the Oregon Trail was a very dangerous place. But in the trailer for the new frontier horror movie, Organ Trail, there’s a lot more than dysentery threatening travelers on this treacherous voyage. Organ Trail is set to hit theaters on April 14 and stream on-demand starting on May 12.

The movie follows a family making their way to the northwest territories when they’re overtaken by a ruthless gang of outlaws. The gang kills all but Abigale, who escapes but is lost to the wild west to survive her pursuers. It seems that most of the movie will be about Abigale’s desperate attempt at survival, but the trailer does end with a little tease that there might be more than meets the eye to this brutal gang or the horrors of the Oregon Trail. Plus, the movie’s called Organ Trail, so there’s probably a lot more blood and guts than this trailer lets on.

Organ Trail is directed by Michael Patrick Jann (Drop Dead Gorgeous) and stars Olivia Grace Applegate (Euphoria), Mather Zickel (Rachel Getting Married), and Zoé De Grand Maison (Riverdale).

