 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Splatoon 3’s latest Splatfest is going all out for Zelda

There’s even a special Triforce-themed map

By Ana Diaz
/ new
An image of three Inklings running up a hill for a Splatfest in Splatoon 3. Each has a different color. One has teal ink, one has pink ink, and the other has blue ink. Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda is coming to Splatoon 3. The ink-fueled shooter will be getting a special Splatfest inspired by the Legend of Zelda, in anticipation of the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The event brings along a special Triforce-themed map, starting on May 5 and running until May 7.

In Splatoon 3, players can pick to be on one of three teams and compete for their squad online as part of a Splatfest. The Zelda theme is almost too good given there are three teams and the Triforce is one of the driving symbols of the series. For the Zelda Splatfest, players will get the option of representing one of the three pieces of the Triforce: The Triforce of power (wielded by Ganon), the Triforce of wisdom (wielded by Zelda), or the Triforce of courage (wielded by Link).

The developers have introduced other cute features for the event. There will be Zelda-themed shirts and a special version of Scorch Gorge for the Tricolor Turf War; seen from overhead, the map is designed to look like the three stacked triangles of the Triforce.

It’s looking like it’ll be a cute event, let’s just hope that everyone doesn’t just go and pick Ganon’s team because his new design is hot.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

The Last of Us Part 1 all collectibles and optional conversations

Find every comic, training manual, artifact, and Firefly pendant

View All Stories

Filed under:

The Last of Us Part 1 ‘Jackson’ collectibles locations

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Filed under:

The Last of Us Part 1 ‘The Firefly Lab’ collectibles locations

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Filed under:

The Last of Us Part 1 ‘Bus Depot’ collectibles locations

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Filed under:

The Last of Us Part 1 ‘Lakeside Resort’ collectibles locations

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Filed under:

The Last of Us Part 1 ‘The University’ collectibles locations

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon