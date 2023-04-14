Splatoon 3’s latest Splatfest is going all out for Zelda

The Legend of Zelda is coming to Splatoon 3. The ink-fueled shooter will be getting a special Splatfest inspired by the Legend of Zelda, in anticipation of the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The event brings along a special Triforce-themed map, starting on May 5 and running until May 7.

In Splatoon 3, players can pick to be on one of three teams and compete for their squad online as part of a Splatfest. The Zelda theme is almost too good given there are three teams and the Triforce is one of the driving symbols of the series. For the Zelda Splatfest, players will get the option of representing one of the three pieces of the Triforce: The Triforce of power (wielded by Ganon), the Triforce of wisdom (wielded by Zelda), or the Triforce of courage (wielded by Link).

The developers have introduced other cute features for the event. There will be Zelda-themed shirts and a special version of Scorch Gorge for the Tricolor Turf War; seen from overhead, the map is designed to look like the three stacked triangles of the Triforce.

Tricolor Turf War matches during The Splatoon x The Legend of #Zelda Splatfest will take place on a unique version of Scorch Gorge. Don’t miss your chance to try this triangular tribute! pic.twitter.com/7DrLzuvMpn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 14, 2023

It’s looking like it’ll be a cute event, let’s just hope that everyone doesn’t just go and pick Ganon’s team because his new design is hot.