Stardew Valley gets new dialogue in next patch

Stardew Valley will see another update — its first in more than a year — which will deliver new content, including dialogue, to the popular farming/life simulator.

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, the creator and lead developer of Stardew Valley, on Sunday told fans that a 1.6 update is on the way, though he didn’t say specifically when. He’s been mentioning such an update since June, with work on his studio’s next game, Haunted Chocolatier, taking up most of the intervening time.

The new game content is “much less than [patch] 1.5,” which launched in December 2020 and added several new enemies, the end-game area called Ginger Island, and tons of other events, locations, and questlines. But in response to one fan, Barone said that patch 1.6 “will have some more dialogues. Working on it as we speak!”

Much of the patch is dedicated to ongoing mod support, Barone said. He’s taking a break from Haunted Chocolatier to roll it out. That game, which is a lifestyle/industry simulation somewhat like Stardew Valley, does not yet have a launch date.