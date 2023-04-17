 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

HBO’s The Idol dives into a pop-music cult led by The Weeknd

The Weeknd is bringing back 90s pop, at least on TV

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The Weeknd’s HBO pop odyssey, The Idol, has a new trailer that gives us our best look yet at the series’ drug-fueled world of pop music and celebrity. Along with Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as Tedrosk, a pop-music producer who seems one-step away from being a cult leader, the series also stars Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, his new protégé, Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), and Jennie Ruby Jane (Blackpink). The series is set to premiere on HBO starting June 4.

Based on this latest trailer, it seem that the story will follow Jocelyn as a burgeoning pop star who falls in thrall to Tedros who wants to turn her into ’90’s style popstar — complete with flashy outfits, pop ballads, and massive international stardom. Of course, the trailer also suggests that he’s got a few much more sinister things in mind for Jocelyn, too.

The series is created by Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who also directed The Idol.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Halo franchise executive leaves 343 Industries in latest shakeup

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Here’s where you can pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Hogwarts Legacy’s biggest omission, Quidditch, gets a new stand-alone game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Dark and Darker legal dispute continues as Nexon files lawsuit

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Netflix nabs ex-Halo, Destiny creative director to lead new game franchise

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Stardew Valley gets new dialogue in next patch

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon