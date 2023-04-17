HBO’s The Idol dives into a pop-music cult led by The Weeknd

The Weeknd’s HBO pop odyssey, The Idol, has a new trailer that gives us our best look yet at the series’ drug-fueled world of pop music and celebrity. Along with Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as Tedrosk, a pop-music producer who seems one-step away from being a cult leader, the series also stars Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, his new protégé, Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), and Jennie Ruby Jane (Blackpink). The series is set to premiere on HBO starting June 4.

Based on this latest trailer, it seem that the story will follow Jocelyn as a burgeoning pop star who falls in thrall to Tedros who wants to turn her into ’90’s style popstar — complete with flashy outfits, pop ballads, and massive international stardom. Of course, the trailer also suggests that he’s got a few much more sinister things in mind for Jocelyn, too.

The series is created by Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who also directed The Idol.