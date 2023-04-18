 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nintendo’s next Indie World livestream drops April 19

Catch the latest ‘Indie Direct’ for Nintendo Switch games on Wednesday

By Michael McWhertor
Nintendo Switch owners will get a fresh batch of cute, cozy, and creative game announcements on Wednesday, April 19, thanks to a new Indie World presentation.

April’s Indie World livestream — the indie game equivalent of a Nintendo Direct — will be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels, starting at 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. You can watch Nintendo’s new indie showcase in the embedded video above.

Nintendo says viewers can expect “roughly 20 minutes of reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch” from unannounced independent game developers. Fans can probably count on a handful of stealth game releases after the Indie World event concludes; Nintendo has a history of surprise day-and-date launches.

The most recent Indie World presentation dropped in November 2022. That’s where Nintendo and indie game studios revealed Switch versions of games like Inscryption, A Space for the Unbound, Rogue Legacy 2, Have a Nice Death, and Venba.

