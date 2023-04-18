Xbox Game Pass adds Minecraft Legends today, Redfall in two weeks

Minecraft Legends, available now, and Redfall, coming in early May, bookend the next two weeks of games coming to PC and Xbox Game Pass. Six other games will join the library beginning April 20, Microsoft announced on Tuesday.

Both Minecraft Legends and Redfall are first-party, day-one launches on Game Pass, the kind of thing many subscribers have been waiting a long while to hear. Minecraft Legends launched April 18 and is also available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Redfall, by Arkane Studios, is exclusive to Xbox Series X and Windows PC, and it launches May 2. It’s been billed as an open-world first-person shooter, but our hands-on preview from March found it a lot harder to classify than that. Expect lots of vampires and some very unhelpful locals in this seaside New England town overrun by occult forces.

Here’s the remainder of the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass lineup for April 2023:

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 20

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One; already available on PC and Xbox Series X) — April 20

Homestead Arcana (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X) — April 21

Cassette Beasts (PC) — April 26

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 27

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Console and PC) — April 27

Related The 29 best games on Game Pass

And here are the titles leaving Game Pass later this month on April 30:

Bugsnax (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tetris Effect Connected (Console and PC)

Unsouled (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass both cost $9.99 a month. PC Game Pass includes EA Play access, which offers another 70 games on PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, at $14.99 per month, gives subscribers access to everything — the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass libraries, EA Play on both console and PC — as well as Xbox Live Gold membership, which is needed for online multiplayer.