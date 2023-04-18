 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Build a palace of squalor with Sims 4’s new basement kit

The other new kit is for the green thumbs among us

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
a cluttered basement in the Sims 4, full of worn-out items and furniture Image:  Electronic Arts

There are two new upcoming kits for The Sims 4, each with a completely different vibe. The Greenhouse Haven Kit will add a lush, green outdoor space for your Sims, while the Basement Treasures Kit will let you indulge your own gremlin aesthetic with well-worn and “lived-in” items.

As someone who adores adding a level of realism to her Sims gameplay (I added cracks from the Vampires game pack to my Sims’ shitty college rental house to really capture the shitty college rental house experience), I welcome the “grungy and aged” furniture and decor that will come with Basement Treasures. The official press release says that the kit will include old trophies and family photos, dusty trinkets, and an older TV model. If the photos are accurate, it also looks like there’s going to be a used mattress that can lean against a wall — what’s a basement without that?

Greenhouse Haven, meanwhile, will include gardening objects like starter seedlings, stacks of pots, and hanging flowers, along with more greenhouse building tools like glass pane windows and doors.

Both kits will be available on April 20 — so, if you know of any celebrations involving greenhouses and basements happening that day, it might be a great time to celebrate. Kits are typically $4.99, a small price to pay for an extra oomf of realism.

A lush greenhouse as seen in the Sims 4 Image:  Electronic Arts

Loading comments...

The Latest

Judy Blume voices support for trans community, calls ‘bullshit’ on ‘anything to the contrary’

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Every weekly quest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 (so far)

By Johnny Yu and Julia Lee
/ new

Bowser released from prison, still has to pay Nintendo $10 million

By Owen S. Good
/ new

The difference between Ganon and Ganondorf, explained

By Ana Diaz
/ new

9 things to know before starting Minecraft Legends

By Josh Broadwell
/ new

Filed under:

Genshin Impact fishing spots (updated for 3.6)

By Julia Lee

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon