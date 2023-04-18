Galaxy Quest is getting a TV show, for real this time hopefully

The crew of the NSEA Protector are coming back for another mission, this time on Paramount Plus. A new Galaxy Quest series is in early talks at the streaming service, with one of the original movie’s executive producers Mark Johnson attached to EP the new series. There isn’t much word yet on what the show might be about or when it could be released.

The original Galaxy Quest movie is a knowing tongue-in-cheek Star Trek spoof from 1999. It follows several cast members of a canceled space adventure show called “Galaxy Quest,” which just so happens to look exactly like the uniforms and vibe of Star Trek, who are unknowingly plucked from their lives of endless convention visits to help stop a real intergalactic conflict.

The original movie starred Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Sam Rockwell, Tony Shalhoub, and Enrico Colantoni, all of whom were supposed to come back for a reboot series on Amazon Prime Video, in collaboration with Paramount Television, back in 2015. That project was temporarily delayed a few months later, then hit another wall with Rickman’s death in 2016, and has been in limbo ever since. With this news of a new Paramount Plus series in the works, it seems unlikely that Amazon’s version of the project will ever arrive.

There’s no official word yet about whether this new show will bring back any members of the original cast. It’s also unclear if it will follow a similar plot to the movie, be a full sequel to the original film, or even be a “real” version of the in-universe “Galaxy Quest” series.