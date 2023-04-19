New Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets are basically Hot Wheels for hedgehogs

Finally, Dr. Robotnik has his own minifig — in last year’s Sonic The Hedgehog Lego set, he had to be put together with bricks. Lego will release four new Sonic the Hedgehog sets in August, according to new listings on the retail website. The sets will range from $34.99 to $99.99 when they’re released later this year.

These sets are in addition to the Sonic’s Green Hill Zone set that was released last year as part of the Ideas program, wherein amateur builders submit set ideas. The new Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets look like they’re made to be played with: The $99.99 Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge has an entire course to shoot Sonic through, ending with a boss battle featuring the aforementioned Dr. Robotnik.

There’s also the Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge for $34.99, which has a smaller course to speed through — plus Moto bug Badnik and Sonic bird pal Flicky. It’s also got a little beach scene for Sonic to relax in. The $39.99 set is all about Tails and his workshop and plane, called Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane. The last set, Amy’s Animal Rescue Island, is $49.99 and includes six Sonic characters, including Crabmeat.

The four Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets will be released on August 1. If Lego’s Nintendo collaboration for its Super Mario Bros. sets is any indication of Sonic’s future, there may be more courses in the future — Lego’s now got a whopping 62 Mario sets on its website.

You can see more photos of the Sonic the Hedgehog sets in the gallery below.