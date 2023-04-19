 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Street Fighter 2 finally comes to Nintendo Switch Online — as a Genesis game

That’s one way to drive Expansion Pack subs...

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Street Fighter 2, the premier retro fighting game, has arrived on what’s arguably the premier retro game subscription service, Nintendo Switch Online — but, oddly, not in any of its Super Nintendo incarnations.

Despite its close association with the Nintendo console over multiple releases, including the iconic Street Fighter 2 Turbo, the classic Capcom fighter has been added to Switch Online’s Sega Genesis collection in its Genesis version, Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition.

This version is a decent choice: it includes both the Champion Edition and Turbo: Hyper Fighting rulesets, making it relatively comprehensive as home console versions go within the incredibly convoluted Street Fighter 2 release history. (Seriously, there have been so many versions of this game.) Special Champion Edition was the first incarnation of Street Fighter 2 to be released on a Sega system.

Would it be cynical to suggest that Nintendo opted for a Genesis rather than a SNES version of Street Fighter 2 so it could put it in the additional, more expensive Expansion Pack subscription tier of Nintendo Switch Online? Maybe.

Joining Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition in the latest, all-Genesis Nintendo Switch Online update are a trio of platform action games. Expansion Pack subscribers get access to the cultish nostalgia objects Flicky and Kid Chameleon, as well as the lesser-known Pulseman.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Insidious’ next chapter checks in with its original characters 10 years later

By Austen Goslin
/ new

New Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets are basically Hot Wheels for hedgehogs

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Netflix will soon make US users pay to share accounts

By Nicole Clark
/ new

The best Minecraft Legends improvements to choose first

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

Netflix is ending its DVD-by-mail service

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Gloomhaven: The Role Playing Game’s launch plans include more than 600 miniatures

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon