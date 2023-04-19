The Tiny Toons reboot has a lot of po-toon-tial

Babs and Buster Bunny return to a TV near you this fall, and this time, they are related. Cartoon Network’s first trailer for its new series, Tiny Toon Looniversity, shows off the new designs of the reboot of the classic series.

We don’t know much about the cast of the new cartoon — some Tiny Toons Adventures veterans will return, like Candi Milo as Granny and Jeff Bergman as Bugs Bunny. Ashleigh Crystal Hairston (Craig of the Creek) will voice Babs Bunny. And in maybe the show’s biggest change from the original, core duo Babs and Buster Bunny are twin siblings rather than friends and potential crushes.

Executive producer Erin Gibson explained the change to Gizmodo at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, saying “I wanted to dive into a brother/sister relationship that looked really symbiotic and collaborative and supportive, not antagonistic. Seeing two people who are really on the same page, and then how do people who are so close make make new friends? You know, find out who they are by these new relationships — these new college experiences while still having fun and doing the dumbest stuff you’ll ever see on TV, but having story and plot points and character development.”

It’s been a long wait for Looniversity, with Cartoon Network first announcing the show and sharing concept art of Babs and Buster in late 2020. But fans young and old will be able to watch the series on the Max subscription service (formerly HBO Max) this fall.