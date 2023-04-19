Jack Black’s ‘Peaches’ from the Mario movie has entered the Billboard Hot 100

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a pretty big deal. So big in fact that it earned more than $500 million worldwide within just nine days of its theatrical debut. Mamma mia, that’s a whole lotta money! As if that weren’t enough, the film’s original song “Peaches,” written and performed by Bowser voice actor Jack Black, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 83 this week, earning Black his first ever solo single to date.

According to Billboard, “Peaches” was released on April 7 and amassed 5.8 million streams in the U.S. and 6,000 downloads within its first week. The release of the single was accompanied by a hilarious live-action music video featuring Black, dressed in a Bowser-like green suit and red headdress, seated at a peach-colored piano and crooning the song’s lyrics with his typical flair for physical theatrics.

Jack Black is a bona fide multi hyphenate: An actor-comedian-musician whose effervescent charm and gregarious onscreen personality have earned him success across film (School of Rock, Kung Fu Panda), television (Drunk History, The Mandalorian), video games (Brutal Legend, Psychonauts 2), and music, the latter most notably through his career as one half of the musical comedy rock-duo Tenacious D he founded in 1994 with bandmate Kyle Gass. The importance then of The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s success on Black’s career, both serving as the vehicle for what is arguably his biggest mainstream screen role to date as Mario’s fire-breathing (and heart-stealing) nemesis Bower while delivering him the first solo single hit of his nearly three decade-long career as a musician, cannot be overstated.

Given the film’s commercial success, a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie feels like all but a forgone conclusion at this point, despite neither Illumination (which is co-owned by Universal Pictures) nor Nintendo (who owns the rights to the Mario video game franchise) having announced a sequel at this time. While the question of the immediate future of the Mario Bros. film franchise hangs in the air like a floating question block, what’s not a question is Jack Black’s contribution to the film’s success. Hopefully this relationship of mutual benefit pans out with Black returning to the big screen again as the big bad Koopa King in the not-too-distant future.