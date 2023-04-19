Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer teases a bit of time travel, Carol Kane

The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comes to Paramount Plus on June 15, but Trek fans can get a taste of the reality and time-bending new season today in a new trailer. Fans can also get a taste of the highlight of Strange New Worlds’ new crewmember: It’s Carol Kane, folks!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 will bring back Paul Wesley as the younger James T. Kirk, before his takeover as captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise; see Spock getting drunk with some Klingons; send La’an and Kirk to modern-day Toronto, apparently; and otherwise be pretty action-packed. Season 2 will also featured the previously announced crossover episode with animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Tawny Newsome’s ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid’s ensign Brad Boimler will appear on Strange New Worlds in a live-action and animated episode directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Returning for season 2 of Strange New Worlds are cast members Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as science officer Spock, Jess Bush as nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lieutenant Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. Carol Kane makes her Star Trek debut in a recurring role as Pelia.

New episodes of the 10-episode season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds drop weekly on Thursdays on Paramount Plus.