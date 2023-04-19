The Venture Bros. is finally getting its long-awaited (and long-deserved) movie. The first clip from the movie, The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, was released on Wednesday, giving us a clue about the storyline for what’s supposedly the Ventures’ final adventure ever.

Radiant is the Blood tells the story of the Venture family on the hunt for Hank after he suddenly goes missing. The advance clip features Brock leading a special forces squad, under the command of General Hunter Gathers, in a pre-dawn raid where they may or may not find Hank’s body behind a dumpster.

The rest of the movie will bring in longtime Venture Bros. favorites like The Monarch, The Guild, and more of the series’ incredible stable of side characters.

The Venture Bros.’ first season started in 2004, and the series has continued off and on since then, with the seventh and final season coming out in 2018. Series creator Jackson Publick announced in 2020 that the series had been canceled, but in 2021, he got the greenlight to end the story with this film.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart is set for release later this year.