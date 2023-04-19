 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jason Momoa blows up the Vatican in Fast X trailer

We have to assume that he did it for family

By Pete Volk
/ new

The tenth movie in the Fast and the Furious franchise roars into theaters this summer, and the latest trailer promises it’ll be bigger than ever. Yes, even bigger than the time they went to space.

Jason Momoa is the primary antagonist in the movie, and he gets plenty of air time in the new trailer. He blows up the Vatican (after quipping about it to what looks like some hired goons), strikes a pose at a street race while flanked by a lot of guns, and even calls Vin Diesel’s long-running character Dominic Toretto “Dommy.”

Brie Larson is another new face that shows up the in the trailer. There’s no sign of her fellow new arrival Alan Ritchson in this trailer, but there are plenty of returning ones. In addition to the main crew, including Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, and Tyrese Gibson, we also see the return of Jason Statham as Shaw, as well as Charlize Theron, John Cena, and Helen Mirren returning to reprise their roles in the series. The trailer ends with Dom driving his muscle car with his young son down what looks like the Aldeadávila Dam in Spain as it explodes behind him. Now that’s family.

Louis Leterrier (who helmed Now You See Me and the Transporter movies) directed Fast X after replacing Justin Lin last year. It was announced Wednesday he will also direct the 11th and final installment of the franchise.

Fast X will arrive in theaters May 19.

Loading comments...

The Latest

‘Grandma exploit’ tricks Discord’s AI chatbot into breaking its own ethical rules

By Nicole Clark
/ new

The Venture Bros. movie is finally happening, and here’s a short clip to prove it

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Overwatch 2’s new hero Lifeweaver is getting a much-needed control overhaul

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Pokémon card heist goes terribly wrong… for the thief

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Godzilla and King Kong team up in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Where to buy Legend of Zelda amiibo in time for Tears of the Kingdom

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon